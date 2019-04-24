Now that Trump lickspittles have falsely declared Dear Leader exonerated by the Mueller report, Fox & Friends are teaming up with Rudy Giuliani to weaponize that lie and demand prosecutions of their favorite political targets.

On some of the Sunday talk shows, Giuliani made disgraceful claims that there’s nothing wrong with the Trump campaign having taken information from the Russians (even though Giuliani said he probably wouldn’t) or that it might be just fine to take stolen material from a foreign adversary: “It depends on the stolen material.”

Yet not one of the three cohosts asked Giuliani about that. Not even Fox’s “chief national correspondent” Ed Henry, moonlighting as a Brian Kilmeade substitute. Instead, Henry spent almost the entire 8:46 discussion looking fondly at Giuliani.

Apparently, all the hosts were enthralled with Giuliani’s plan to weaponize the Mueller report like a banana Republican. Giuliani began by misleadingly suggesting (without directly saying so) that Trump had been fully exonerated by the Mueller report and that Hillary Clinton is the real crook. There was not a peep of challenge as Giuliani called the Mueller team“ demented prosecutors,” at the same time he was touting their results. Nobody mentioned that Fox's own senior judicial analyst said the report revealed the same "venal, amoral, deceptive" Trump that Michael Cohen has portrayed.

Instead, you could almost feel the tingles going up the cohosts’ legs as Giuliani announced ominously, “Mrs. Clinton better get a lawyer.”

“So do you think William Barr’s actually going to follow up and hold people accountable?” Henry asked eagerly.

“I have absolutely no doubt,” Giuliani said. Then, just in case it wasn't clear that Giuliani was sending a message to Barr, he immediately added, “I have no inside information, zero – other than the fact that this is a man who believes in justice. If you believe in justice, this can’t help but anger you and frighten you.”

Henry nodded with approval at this use of Fox News airtime to nudge the attorney general into authoritarian actions.

But wait, there are more people Giuliani/Trump wants Barr to prosecute:

GIULIANI: If this can be done to the president of the United States, a frame-up like this, it can be done to any of us and believe me, this wasn’t by accident.

[…]

Something like this has all the markings of rogue counter-intelligence guys setting up Papadoupolos, setting up the meeting with Don Jr. Starting an investigation based on what Papadopoulos said is worthless … and they start this gigantic investigation, Comey starts it. Right after he finishes with Hillary and he takes the same people who investigated Hillary, who were in love with her… all those things have to be explored and more.

While he was at it, Giuliani suggested the DOJ go after likely 2020 candidate Joe Biden. There could be some “interesting information” coming, Giuliani hinted, about Biden's son, a board member of “one of the most crooked companies in Ukraine.” A “Ukrainian Russian company,” Giuliani emphasized. He wagged his finger menacingly.

Cohost Steve Doocy nodded.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt did her part. She used a comment from Hillary Clinton, that anyone other than Trump would have been indicted for obstruction of justice, to reinforce the "Lock her up" messaging:

EARHARDT: That’s what everyone said about you [Hillary Clinton], after James Comey had that press conference when you committed the crime of using your secret emails and then smashing them, BleachBitting, which shows intent.

Giuliani also wants Barr to prosecute Michael Cohen. He claimed Cohen had perjured himself during his recent Congressional testimony “for which he should be indicted, for sure, for sure.”

Watch this dangerous propaganda below, from the April 24, 2019 Fox & Friends.