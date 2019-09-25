Rudy Giuliani certainly acted like a guilty man last night as he ranted, raved and melted down after Democrat Chris Hahn correctly accused him of pointing a finger at the U.S. State Department for his attempts at digging up dirt on Joe Biden and/or his son from the Ukrainians.

On Monday night, Giuliani said he was “operating at the request of the State Department” when he tried to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son from the Ukrainians.

GIULIANI: The State Department called me and said, would I take a call from Mr. Yermak, who's number two or three to the president-elect, now the president.

I was put together with Mr. Yermak. I talked to him, he gave me enormously important facts. I conveyed them all to the State Department unlike the media lies, fake news; I wasn't operating on my own. I was operating at the request of the State Department.

HANNITY: They asked you to be a good citizen and do a mission for them.

Tuesday night, Giuliani sounded almost hysterical in a 13-minute softball interview with Laura Ingraham (the second video below) in which he made wild, unsubstantiated accusations of corruption about Hillary Clinton and John Kerry’s stepson. Giuliani also suggested that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) should be impeached, though it was not clear on what grounds.

Then came an exchange after Ingraham quoted from a Washington Post article about how Trump’s closest advisers are “increasingly targets of internal finger-pointing.” Ingraham didn’t quote from that part. She read that the whistleblower report “includes references to other developments tied to the president, including efforts by Giuliani to insert himself into U.S.-Ukrainian relations. … “Rudy — he did all of this,” one U.S. official said. ‘This s---show that we’re in — it’s him injecting himself into the process.’”

Giuliani responded sarcastically, “Man, I really did.” But he sounded serious as he continued, “And you know who I did it at the request of? The State Department. I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it and then I reported every conversation back to them.”

Holding up his phone, Giuliani said, “It’s all here. Right here. The first call from the State Department, the debriefing.”

Giuliani soon launched a diatribe about bullies, George Soros, a “crooked FBI agent,” “the crooked press corps” and Biden's “massive corruption” that now supposedly involves China, too.

In the next segment (the first video below), Democrat Chris Hahn correctly stated that Giuliani said he had been “directed by the State Department to go meet with the Ukraine to get evidence on the president’s political opponent.”

Soon afterward, Ingraham had Giuliani join this discussion. He immediately melted down, saying he should sue Hahn for libel and attacking him for “usually” saying “incredibly stupid things.” Then, after telling Hahn to “shut up, you don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot,” as he responded, Giuliani told another version of his State Department “mission.”

GIULIANI: Here’s why I was asked by the State Department – it’s all documented. They called me to facilitate a meeting between the president and [Ukraine President} Zelensky, to help them do that. I met with the representative of Mr. Zelensky. We never discussed any kind of pressure about a criminal case. We never discussed any kind of quid pro quo or pressure. So I am more than willing to have anybody talk to the person that I talked to.

But nobody said Giuliani pressured Ukraine for a quid pro quo. What Hahn said (and Giuliani had affirmed the night before) was that Giuliani had been sent to get dirt on Biden and/or his son from the Ukrainians. However, a September 20 Washington Post article reported that Giuliani said he talked to the representative “about the whole package meaning, apparently, the investigations he wanted (Biden and allegations that Democrats colluded with Ukraine to release dirt on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort) and a summit with Washington.

Now, Giuliani said, “My conversation was to help the State Department facilitate a meeting.”

Not surprisingly, host Ingraham did not correct the record. She let Giuliani continue his unhinged harangue that later included, “I don’t know why you have that man on,” about Hahn, calling him a “disgrace,” and a “joke.”

Hahn gave as good as he got. He said he and "all New Yorkers" are “saddened” to see Giuliani "ruining" his "reputation."

Before closing, Giuliani now called it “totally false” that the State Department “deputized” him “to get involved in getting an investigation on a political opponent. … That isn’t what I did.”

Watch Giuliani become unglued below, from the September 24, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.