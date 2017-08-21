On Fox, Dr. Gina Loudon opined that people “on Main Street” would have been more interested in Donald Trump’s (supposed) accomplishments than in the racial issues raised by the Charlottesville white supremacist rally last week.

Loudon was the latest Fox News pundit to present Trump as the real victim of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last week.

Appearing on MediaBuzz yesterday, Loudon started whining about the meanie media as soon as host Howard Kurtz asked about the departure of Steve Bannon from the White House. “Were there a lot of high fives over that?” Kurtz snarked.

Loudon suggested that Bannon’s unpopularity is due to his awesome media mojo. “They didn’t like Steve Bannon before there was President Trump,” Loudon said. “They don’t like Steve Bannon because he was on the ground with Andrew Breitbart at the birth of citizen journalism, Howie, which has completely undermined and discredited much of the old media.”

Discredited much of the old media? Now, that’s ironic considering Breitbart was just caught using a photo of a soccer player to illustrate a story about human trafficking of migrants.

Breitbart uses photo of german soccer star to illustrate human trafficking story. https://t.co/Fmrm29mXdV pic.twitter.com/hbHVDc9xgl — Slate (@Slate) August 20, 2017

After moving on to Charlottesville, Kurtz asked if Trump’s bad week was all the media’s fault.

LOUDON: It is because you know they didn’t cover a lot of the great things this week that I think people who are sitting back on Main Street, Howie, really do care about.

Really? A woman was killed in Charlottesville when she was struck by a car as she protested a white supremacists’ rally. And Trump blamed “both sides," then complained that the anti-racism protesters were not receiving any blame. Yet Loudon thinks people on Main Street don’t much care?

Loudon also had the gall to complain that the media should have focused on Trump’s accomplishments all week instead of Charlottesville.

LOUDON: Look at how the economy has flourished under this President. That is a colorblind issue it has nothing to do with race. The media has put race front and center this week rather than putting the accomplishments of this administration front and center.

Kurtz pushed back, noting that CEO’s have quit Trump’s advisory councils in protest of his Charlottesville response and that even Republicans have been criticizing Trump. “The media didn’t create that. It is our job to cover it, is it not?”

Loudon allowed as how “the media can cover it” - so long as they’re more favorable toward Trump! “The media has no balance and you and I know this,” she said. “They don’t cover the amazing things this president has done. They didn’t cover really any of his initiatives this week. There was barely any mention of North Korea."

Watch Loudon’s resentment below, from the August 20, 2017 MediaBuzz.