After Twitter placed a warning sticker on Donald Trump’s tweet suggesting looters in Minneapolis should be shot, guess whose behavior Fox scrutinized?

Trump tweeted about the rioting in Minneapolis late last night: “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter flagged the tweet, saying that it “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” But the platform allowed it to remain accessible if you clicked on the “view” link because “it may be in the public’s interest.”

Predictably, Trump has been whining. George Floyd was killed by the police, Minneapolis is writhing in pain, Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic but poor Crybaby!

Fox & Friends did their part to soothe Dear Leader’s hurt fee fees by focusing on Twitter more than Trump’s promotion of violence.

But Geraldo Rivera took the lickspittle cake:

COHOST STEVE DOOCY: It does look to a lot of [Trump’s] allies like Twitter is taking a shot at him. So, unless there’s even enforcement going forward where people from both sides of the political aisle are shut down, it’s gonna look like they’re just out for conservatives and the president, he will say.

RIVERA: I think that the president’s medicine is worse than the disease. He should not go forward with that executive order. I think if you start requiring these platforms to censor everybody equally, the platforms will diminish in importance.

I’m very honored, following Celebrity Apprentice, on which I came in second, the president announced for office two months later and he made me one of his original forty-odd followers, then he’s kept me there and I think that it’s great that I have this line. I feel a direct line to the president and his tweets, you know, however flamboyant

He’s notoriously tempestuous and thin-skinned but that’s the beauty of these tweets. They are kind of like the lyrics of a rock and roll song in some ways. They go, uh, vast generalities and pointed language and everybody understands that is the poetry and philosophy of the 45th president of the United States. To attempt to censor him, my first reaction was and this is the tweet I sent out, I must assume that you will now be censoring the tweets of Joe Biden as well.

As far as I know, Biden has never suggested use of violence whereas Trump has repeatedly.

You can watch Rivera try to turn rhetoric that should be unacceptable from any public official into something exalted below, from the May 29, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters’ Lis Power.