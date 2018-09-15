Geraldo Rivera – sitting in the liberal chair, no less – played Hurricane Maria death toll truther without a lot of thought for the truth, but with a lot of help for Donald Trump’s narcissistic, lying attack on the death toll in Puerto Rico.

On The Five yesterday, the cohosts spent more than five minutes whining about a misleading New York Times story about Nikki Haley’s curtains, which the paper corrected, – and acting as though Fox News has never promoted falsehoods. Cohost Greg Gutfeld self-righteously called for a book (cohost Dana Perino said it should be a set) of false media stories. Presumably, they planned to leave all of Fox’s phony stories out.

As the segment wound down, Rivera suddenly switched the subject to Puerto Rico with a comment he clearly had planned in advance. "Don’t get me started on Puerto Rico,” he said, even though the subject had not come up. Then he launched his diatribe.

RIVERA: … And how all these people that died in the storm in Puerto Rico that I covered for over two weeks. That I, you know – property owner in Puerto Rico, my father one of 17 children – like they say all these people died in the storm, 70% of the power was out before the storm. So when did the people start dying? When was it on, you know, Hurricane Maria … Was it when the power went out? I was there one time and it was a transformer fire and the power went out and they started dying then? I mean, at what point do you recognize that what they’re doing is a political agenda couched in the nice language of journalism?

Apparently, we’re supposed to take Rivera at his word because he has both family roots and property there and he was there “one time” when the power went out because of a transformer fire. Meanwhile, not one of these five supposed truth tellers could be bothered to point out the facts of the study, which was conducted by George Washington University, that Trump didn’t want to acknowledge.

The investigation, based on actual death certificates, compared the number of deaths with typical death rates, adjusting for many variables, including the mass exodus from the island in the aftermath of the storm.

GWU said it counted deaths until February because people continued to die at anomalous rates long after the storm, as the island struggled with infrastructure failures and political infighting. GWU said that the poorer and older the resident, the higher the risk of death, especially among men older than 65. So the number might include an elderly person who died earlier than expected because there was a lack of electricity at home or health-care facilities.

The study, in other words, purposely tried to avoid simply counting elderly people who “died for any reason,” as Trump claimed. GWU researchers said otherwise the count would be 16,608 between Sept. 1 and the end of February.

In addition to the careful methodology that Rivera conveniently ignored, he also falsely claimed that the study said “all these people died in the storm,” which it clearly did not.

And yet Rivera and his four colleagues had the nerve to attack other media outlets for making mistakes.

So you tell me, Geraldo, at what point do you recognize that what you and your Fox News pals are doing is a political agenda couched in the nice language of journalism?

Watch Rivera propagandize below, from the September 14, 2018 The Five.