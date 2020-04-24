Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan comically avoided answering Fox host Neil Cavuto’s questions asking if he is “on board” with his state re-opening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview yesterday, Cavuto’s first question to Duncan was, “Are you on board with the governor?”

DUNCAN: First of all, I think a great place to start is to thank President Trump for strong leadership through this crisis. I know that 11 million Georgians are in a better position because the amount of federal resources that have flowed here, and also from an economic recovery standpoint, the number of resources from stimulus and PPP, so grateful for the president’s leadership.

You know, we’re one of those fortunate states that we have seen the curve flatten here, we continue to see incredible metrics that show up that on a daily basis show us that the curve has flattened and we continue to see stronger data. … One of those [data points] is the available health care resources, our hospital beds and hospital systems and the equipment necessary to combat this continue to show great strength all across our great state.

Cavuto tried again. “So you agree with what the Governor is doing?”

Duncan didn’t want to say that.

DUNCAN: Well, look, we’re working hard like every other state is to try to understand what the new normal looks like, and I think it’s important to recognize that details matter in our approach here in Georgia. It alluded to in the report right before you came to me was that the long list of rules and regulations that we’re going to require - just a few handful of businesses here starting tomorrow and then once again will start again next week, but very, very small incremental steps to start this process. …

Two weeks ago, I started cold calling businesses all over the state. … What I realized is, no two businesses are going to get out of this the same and no two industries, but it’s unbelievable to hear the innovation that’s coming forward. … I can assure you here in Georgia, we’re going to continue to take small, incremental steps forward to make sure the health and wellbeing of all 11 million Georgians are at the highest level.

Cavuto tried a different approach.

CAVUTO: I assume that this means, Governor, that you agree with what Governor Kemp wants to do. As you know the president was concerned that the governor was moving too fast, ultimately left it up to him, as he will do with other states and their governors and how they move, but it does come at a time, you talk about the flattening curve that might be getting a little flatter than it was, but the fact of the matter is you had 21,500 cases in your state, 872 deaths, and the arc is not quite complete. So I guess the question that comes up is what’s the rush?

Duncan repeated some of his previous answers and added, “an overwhelming majority of these small businesses are not going to be able to open their doors right away.”

Moments later, the lower-third banner read, “GEORGIA HAS THE TWELFTH-HIGHEST NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE U.S.” and “CORONAVIRUS CASES IN GEORGIA ARE UP BY ROUGHLY 4% IN THE PAST 24 HOURS.”

Finally, Cavuto said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump agree that Governor Kemp “is moving too soon and that this could potentially be a problem.” Cavuto tried again, “Do you share any of those concerns?”

Duncan still refused to answer. “We’re all going to continue to pay close attention to the data, we’ll continue to look for any needs to make adjustments as we move forward. … Vice President Pence has done an amazing job leading that coronavirus task force. Certainly, we’re going to continue to look for opportunities to put Georgians in the best possible position to travel through this crisis.”

You can watch Duncan's cowardly waffling below, from the April 23, 2020 Your World.