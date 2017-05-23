Today, FoxNews.com finally decided it could no longer justify promoting its conspiracy theory about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. It does not look like Sean Hannity intends to follow suit.

As I’ve reported, the family of Seth Rich begged the Fox producer of the Hannity show to find some “decency and kindness” and stop smearing Rich by portraying him as part of some anti-Clinton cabal who got murdered by some pro-Clinton operative… which just happens to absolve Donald Trump (in Hannity’s mind) of collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Today, FoxNews.com posted on its website that a May 16, 2017 article about Rich’s murder “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.” FoxNews.com also said, “We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.”

Media Matters explains what Fox had previously published:

FoxNews.com originally posted a May 16 piece headlined “Slain DNC staffer had contact with WikiLeaks, investigator says.” The story relied on a report by D.C.’s Fox 5 and Rod Wheeler, a former D.C. homicide detective and Fox News contributor, for its sourcing. The Fox 5 story soon fell apart and Wheeler backtracked—according to CNN, he told the network “he had no evidence to suggest Rich had contacted Wikileaks before his death.” Through a spokesperson, Rich’s family asked on May 17 for “a retraction and an apology from Fox News and from the Fox 5 DC affiliate for inaccurate reporting and damaging the legacy of their son.” Six days later, Fox News has finally retracted its story.

What about Hannity?

The Hannity show website lists only one guest for tonight’s show, Michelle Malkin. The headline states that he will be discussing Trump’s overseas trip with her.

However, Hannity’s tweet says he will have a “huge announcement” about Rich along with news about his future at Fox.

Huge announcement tonight about Seth Rich, Trump/Russian Collusion corrupt media, the liberal effort to silence me. And my future at Fox! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Stay tuned!

(Hannity image via screen grab)