FoxNews.com conveniently buried the fact that the Intelligence Community’s inspector general found a whistleblower's allegations regarding DonaldTrump and Ukraine “credible” and “urgent” in order to delegitimize him or her with an accusation of “political bias.”

Before writing up any of the on-air craziness in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally opening an impeachment inquiry, I thought I’d get a quick read on the situation by visiting FoxNews.com.

This is what I found as the top story:

It links to an article co-written by Ed Henry, who recently proved himself willing to lie in service to Trump. The FoxNews.com propaganda piece began with this:

A senior Trump administration official told Fox News late Tuesday that the administration will release a document showing the intelligence community inspector general found the whistleblower who leveled an explosive accusation against President Trump concerning his talks with Ukraine had “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” of the president.

It’s not until the 12th paragraph that the article gets around to revealing, “DNI Inspector General Michael Atkinson said in a Sep. 9 letter to the House Intelligence Committee that the whistleblower complaint ‘appeared credible’ and related to an ‘urgent" matter.’”

That was immediately followed by “But the DNI general counsel said days later that, after consulting with the DOJ, the matter did not meet the legal definition of an ‘urgent concern,’ and was not subject to mandatory disclosure to Congress.” FoxNews.com said the other reason the whistleblower complaint was not released to Congress was because the DNI counsel found it involved “confidential and potentially privileged communications by persons outside the Intelligence Community.”

In other words, FoxNews.com reported no evidence that the complaint was illegitimate or untrue due to the whistleblower’s supposed bias.

But that didn’t stop the website from suggesting otherwise and making that suggestion its most prominent headline on the day that impeachment just got real.

