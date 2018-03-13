Someone working on FoxNews.com has gone rogue and did not provide the sycophantic response to Donald Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson we expected.

Here is the top of the FoxNews.com homepage I just captured. Saying Tillerson was "sacked" with an "undiplomatic tweet?" Why, that's the kind of headline used about a Democratic president, not Dear Leader Trump!

Undoubtedly, this will soon be replaced with something more obsequious. The fate of the headline writer remains unknown.

(Rex Tillerson image by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)