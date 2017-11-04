The snowflakes at Fox News and in the White House were so triggered by billionaire Tom Steyer’s ad calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment that the network reneged on its contract and pulled the ads.

As Newsweek reported,

The ads having been running across the U.S. for two weeks, and Steyer bought a second week of advertising in a prime time Fox News slot on October 27 as part of the $11 million ad buy.

But after the ad ran on Fox & Friends last week, Trump had a Twitter meltdown:

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Fox fans were also triggered.

So Fox, which never tires of whining about the left stifling opposing opinions (a whine echoed by Trump, by the way), has now decided its airwaves need to be a safe space for those who also melt after hearing about a move to impeach Trump.

So was it Trump or the viewers or both that caused Fox to do to Steyer what would surely have engendered howls about free speech had a conservative ad been canceled by MSNBC? The official word from Fox says it’s the viewers, as per Newsweek:

Fox News confirmed it had pulled the ad. “Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money,” the channel’s co-president Jack Abernethy said.

Steyer told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes yesterday, “What we do know is that they are censoring the voice of a million six Americans who have an opinion that they’re either scared of or scared to air … in violation of the contract that we have with them.”

Watch the ad Fox is too afraid to run below. Underneath, watch Steyer discuss the ad and his efforts to have Trump impeached, from MSNBC’s November 3, 2017 All In with Chris Hayes.