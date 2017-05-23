Tucker Carlson didn’t need no stinkin’ facts to start suggesting Muslims carried out the explosion in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert tonight. And while he was at it, he and guest Ric Grenell used the event to promote Donald Trump's approach to terrorism - even though he just leaked classified intelligence to the Russians about terrorism.

First, Carlson played an excerpt of Trump’s address yesterday in Saudi Arabia about Islamic extremism. It “may turn out to be pertinent,” Carlson said, about “what has gone wrong in one of the world’s great religions, Islam.”

TRUMP: Terrorists do not worship God. They worship death. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people, all in the name of religion.

Just saying, right?

“There’s a lot we don’t know about what, apparently, has just happened tonight in Manchester – 19 dead, at least 50 wounded,” Carlson acknowledged, “but those words might turn out to be directly relevant to what we’re watching.”

Or they might not. But there to help suggest they would, despite a lack of any facts in that regard, was Republican Ric Grenell.

“Thank God we have President Trump, that’s all I can say,” Grenell said.

Of course, Fox’s knee-jerk reaction was to blame Obama for terrorist attacks, often honing in on the fact that he didn’t say “Islamic terrorism.” But, now that Trump is in the White House, it’s a whole different picture! Nobody seemed to care that Trump never used that phrase in his address.

As it turned out, Grenell did have more to say: “People, whether you’re in Europe or in the United States, you need to be looking for leaders who are very clear-eyed about the attacks that are under way, about the war that we are in. […] I think that this president is very clear eyed and understands the threat that we are facing and I feel much safer with Donald Trump in charge.”

Just what is so “clear eyed” about Trump’s approach? This is the guy who just burned an intelligence source by blabbing about classified intelligence to the Russians last week and then inadvertently confirmed the source was Israeli during his visit to Israel today.

But, not surprisingly, that never came up.

Instead, Carlson asked about “the lessons we can learn” from Europe. He didn’t say it, but anyone familiar with Carlson knows it’s a safe bet he meant Muslim immigration.

Watch the exploitation begin below, from the May 22, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.