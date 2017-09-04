.@POTUS and @FLOTUS meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, including this little girl he lifted into his arms to give a kiss. pic.twitter.com/b9f7NBwLCF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2017

Donald Trump returned to Texas over the weekend for a series of photo ops designed to make himself look like a decent, caring person and not the white-supremacist sympathizer using tragedy to sell a hat. Of course, Fox News was more than willing to do its part.

In addition to the above photo that Fox helpfully Tweeted out, Fox made sure we saw Trump showing his personal side in a photo with a woman with her hand on his arm.

Yesterday, @POTUS talked with a woman after helping to load donated items for people impacted by #HurricaneHarvey during a visit to Texas. pic.twitter.com/xYCYE5IGlB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2017

You can forget the polls because in Fox World, the people love Trump!

ICYMI: Yesterday, people held signs near the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles, La., where @POTUS & @FLOTUS met officials. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/YSFcfs1O7U — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2017

Even when discussing Hurricane Harvey with Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, host Chris Wallace all but asked Abbott to start praising Trump's humanity when he asked the question, "What struck you about his interaction with the people of Houston?"

You can watch the interview below, from the August 3, 2017 Fox News Sunday to see how Abbott answered the question. Spoiler alert: Abbott's answer included the phrase, "warm and compassionate and caring."