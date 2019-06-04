With a quarter million expected in London to protest Donald Trump Tuesday, Fox & Friends called on his racist Brexit pal, Nigel Farage – also a Fox News contributor – to baselessly claim the protesters are paid operatives and that Trump is a popular guy across the pond.

As Media Matters noted, it’s astounding that Farage would still be on the Fox payroll given that he heads the U.K.’s Brexit party. But he’s a Trump pal, obviously willing to say almost anything on behalf of Dear Leader, and maybe that’s all that counts on Trump TV.

As Media Matters also noted, Fox spent the day downplaying the protests against Trump, estimated to reach 250,000 on Tuesday, but Farage may have taken the cake for lies and spin.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade started things off with a hint to Farage to discredit Trump’s reported unpopularity as fake news: “I’m just amazed that some networks, they’re covering the protests with bated breath. Can you give me an idea, Nigel Farage, of how the president’s viewed now that they’ve had a chance to know him for two and a half years?” Kilmeade “asked.”

Surely Kilmeade knows or could easily find out that Trump is not liked in the U.K. His approval rating is 21%, far behind President Barack Obama’s 72%. No wonder Kilmeade didn’t want to say!

Farage took the hint:

FARAGE: Well, I think when he was first elected, it was wall-to-wall negativity from the entire British press and there was virtually nobody in public life in Britain standing up for the president – in fact at times, I felt like his only public supporter in the country.

That drew appreciative chuckles off screen.

Then Farage moved on to falsely suggest Trump is popular – without challenge from any of the three cohosts.

FARAGE: But things have changed. Things have changed. And that’s because what we’re now seeing – and even the Times of London admitted this in an editorial – what we’re seeing is a political leader who made a series of promises that he’s doing his utmost to keep to. And so his approval ratings in Britain are much, much better than they were two and a half years ago.

I know we’ve got these organized, paid-for protests but it’s funny because when the president of China comes, when people from Arab states that have very poor human rights records come, we get very low levels of protest, so I think it’s all of it a show. But generally, his reputation is on the up.

Right. Because it was so low, there was almost nowhere to go but up.

Watch Trump TV try to make its viewers believe Dear Leader is popular in the U.K. below, from the June 3, 2019 Fox & Friends.