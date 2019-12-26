Somebody working the Christmas shift at Fox News yesterday had a sense of humor when the Special Report show aired Donald and Melania Trump’s hostage-video-like Christmas message of "unity" while noting that it came amidst a barrage of Trumpy partisanship divisiveness. But that didn’t stop the network from promoting the Trump campaign’s tips for “winning” against liberal relatives over Christmas dinner.

It’s impossible to believe that the irony was unintentional when host Mike Emanuel gave this introduction to a report on the Trumps’ vacation in Florida:

EMANUEL: In his Christmas message, President Trump called for unity and respect from his private club in Palm Beach. 24 hours ago, the president said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hates the Republican party and all Trump voters while complaining about the impeachment stalemate.

Correspondent Rich Edson, the guy who presumably has to face Trump over the holidays, provided Trump-friendlier remarks.

EDSON: For President Trump, a Christmas break from discussing impeachment, at least publicly. The president spending his holiday privately with his family at Mar-a-Lago as Democrats and Republicans debate their impeachment strategies if there is a trial in the Senate.

Edson then played Donald and Melania Trump’s video Christmas greeting. Melania stared blankly into space as Donald woodenly read, “We give thanks for the millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holy season to our families, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.”

A lower-third banner read, “A VERY TRUMP CHRISTMAS” and “President & First Lady Offer ‘Warmest Greetings.’”

Then, having dispensed with the “warmth,” Edson moved on to promote the Trump campaign’s divisiveness without irony.

EDSON: And as liberal and conservative Americans sit, sometimes at the same table, for Christmas dinner, the president’s re-election campaign is offering some tips. How to win an argument with your liberal relatives.

The screen was filled with this:

EDSON: Snowflake victory dot com arms Trump supporters with suggestions to best their liberal so-called snowflake cousins or siblings by boasting about the economy and trade agreements and quote, there was no quid pro quo. Democrats always obsessed with impeachment.

Edson next suggested that the partisanship was on both sides - as if Trump has no obligation to represent all Americans.

EDSON: Though Democrats contend the president did withhold aid from Ukraine to compel its president to investigate the Bidens. And a week ago, the House impeached the president on partisan lines, on that charge and obstruction of Congress.

After a clip of Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell saying she hopes senators will go into a trial with “impartial” minds and protect democracy, Edson said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “withholding the impeachment articles to try to force Senate Republicans into allowing witnesses in any Senate impeachment trial.”

However, Edson went on to note that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she’s “disturbed” at hearing Senate Majority Leader say he plans to conduct the Senate impeachment trial “in total coordination” with the White House.

Edson concluded by promoting Trump a bit more: “There is one more holiday message from the president this Christmas: a tweet congratulating America on strong holiday sales.”

Watch the dueling Fox narratives below, from the December 25, 2019 Special Report.