After Donald Trump told The New York Times that he believes Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is “going to be fair,” Fox News wasted little time making sure viewers know that its War On Mueller is very much still on track.

In case you missed it, Trump gave an impromptu, 30-minute interview to The New York Times Thursday without any aides present. Afterwards, aides were reportedly mortified and embarrassed by his incoherent, authoritarian and uninformed comments.

Regan did her part by hosting Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who appears almost daily on Fox to undermine Mueller's Russia investigation.

Regan introduced Biggs by saying he’s “one of those who thinks Mr. Mueller should resign.” So her first question, “Do you think he [Trump] can get a fair treatment?” was nothing less than a prod for Biggs to go after Mueller.

“Number one, I don’t think he can, and I’m not sure that he has,” Biggs replied. He said Trump is “not going to fire him, he’s going to give him wide berth, and basically stay out of it, and hope for the best. I think [Trump's comment] was aspirational as much as anything else.”

Regan laughed in approval. “Aspirational is a great way to put it!” she said.

Then she followed up with, “You say there’s no way he really can be fair, and he hasn’t been fair thus far, right?”

“I haven’t perceived that that’s the case,” Biggs said. He ran through a litany of right-wing complaints about Mueller including the bogus one about “the Strzok e-mails.”

Biggs continued, “We hope that President Trump’s getting a fair investigation happening, but in reality, that’s not the perception that many of my colleagues and myself see, it’s not what my constituents see, we think that Mr. Muller should go.”

FACT CHECK: A CNN poll showed Mueller with a 47% approval rating on Russia compared to 32% for Trump.

Regan didn't mention that. Instead, she helped promote this blatantly partisan attempt to undermine the independence of an investigation with so much significance to our national security. “So how do you accomplish that if that is your goal?” she “asked.”

“We keep subpoenaing Mr. Mueller and his team, we get them to come in and we keep exposing what we hear,” Biggs said. “Even if he never resigns, the outcome’s going to be tainted either way.”

Tainting the outcome is exactly what Biggs’ game is and Regan clearly thinks it’s her job to help that effort along.

Watch the collusion below, from the December 29, 2017 Your World.