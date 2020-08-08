The top story on FoxNews.com, as I was writing this, was Joe Biden’s quip that he has chosen his VP and it’s Fox’s Peter Doocy. Apparently, the network had nothing better to smear Biden with today.

The article tried to suggest a campaign or candidate in disarray with its title, “Biden quips to Fox News he decided on VP, campaign says it's a joke.”

Here’s the so-called news:

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden quipped to Fox News on Saturday that he has picked a running mate, before following it up with a joke when asked who the choice was.

…

When asked earlier by Fox News in Delaware whether or not he had picked a VP, Biden said: "Yeh I have."

When Fox News asked who, Biden quipped "you" in response. It was initially unclear how serious Biden's initial response, made during a bike ride in a state park, was.

I also got a news push about this:

Let’s assume Biden was serious, even though the campaign is saying he wasn’t. Who cares, if we don’t know who the nominee is and we know we'll find out soon? And if he was joking, which seems just as plausible, who cares?

Probably nobody cares, other than a Fox News correspondent desperate to distract attention from Biden’s bike ride, in which he looked healthy and vigorous, especially in comparison to obese, lazy Trump who can’t or won’t even walk around a golf course.

Videos below: