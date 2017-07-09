After Donald Trump bizarrely tried to deflect from his own suspicious behavior toward Russia with a misinformed and obviously dishonest attack on John Podesta, Fox News host Trish Regan got on the stick to make the BS look legit.

In case you missed it, Trump Tweeted early Friday morning:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explained, the Tweet fails the smell test spectacularly. But on Fox News, almost any s*** from Trump smells enticing.

But even Regan probably knew she couldn’t come close to validating Trump’s Tweet. So she did the next best thing on Your World Friday afternoon. She suggested it was true while avoiding the facts.

During an interview with Tom Fitton, of the conservative Judicial Watch organization she twice prodded her guest to accuse the Obama administration of being the real wrongdoers during the 2016 campaign. First, she asked severely, “The left keeps pursuing this narrative between Donald Trump and the Russians but what about the potential for collusion between the Obama administration, i.e. Loretta Lynch and company and the Hillary Clinton company?”

Apparently, Fitton’s answer wasn’t damning enough. So she followed up with, “What do you think might be there in terms of Loretta Lynch and how the Obama administration was trying to influence the election?”

Even if there was such “collusion” the fact is that the Obama administration is no longer in power so whatever efforts were made did not pan out. Regardless, there’s a huge difference between “colluding” with members of your own cabinet and colluding with a foreign adversary, as the Trump administration may have done.

Yet Regan didn’t seem to have a care in the world about the far more serious situation that might have gone down with the current White House occupants.

Instead, near the end of the interview, she interrupted Fitton who, apparently, was not speaking damningly enough about Obama, et al. “I want to know about John Podesta,” she said, claiming she was up against a hard break. Because, God knows, she couldn’t leave the interview without asking, “Does he need to be investigated?”

Finally, Regan got the answer she seemed to be looking for. “If the standard is, if you’re talking to the Russians or doing business with the Russians, you need to be investigated, John Podesta fits the bill to the tee," Fitton said. "He served on a board with Russian officials. His board, his company took $35 million out of $110 million raised from a Russian-centered organization or state organization. So by all standards, he ought to be subject to an investigation on Russia collusion.”

It was a cagey answer because the standard is not "talking to" or "doing business with" the Russians. And not even Regan had suggested that Podesta had colluded with the Russians.

But Regan validated Fitton. "Right," she said.

Watch the Fox/Trump collusion below, from the July 7, 2017 Your World.