Less than one month into his chaotic, flailing presidency, Donald Trump felt the need to shore up his spirits with a campaign rally today. Fox News, ever on the lookout for ways to help promote the very unpopular Trump, decided to suggest that Barack Obama had held a similar rally even earlier in his presidency. Unfortunately for Fox, that's what their beloved Donald might call "fake news."

The New York Times wrote about Trump's rally:

It is not abnormal for a sitting president to hold a political rally in the months before an election, and Mr. Trump has said he plans to campaign actively for Republicans who support him and against Democrats who seek to stymie his agenda. But Mr. Trump’s return to the campaign trail on Saturday is unusually early. Even the midterm congressional elections for members of Congress are still 21 months away.

Earlier today, Fox News tweeted out the following.

Presidential rallies after inauguration. pic.twitter.com/YhFVb0hMma — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2017

Nice try, Fox! Although The Times described Obama's February 9, 2009 event as "campaign-style," it was not a campaign rally but a pitch for his stimulus package.

President Obama took his case for an $800 billion economic recovery package to one of the most distressed places in America on Monday as he opened a series of campaign-style events intended to press Congress to approve the plan by week’s end.

While it's amusing to see Fox holding up Obama's behavior - the man the network spent eight years smearing - as justification for Trump's, the truth is, it's a deceptive effort.

I'm not the only one who thinks so. The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern put it a bit more bluntly:

Fox News bringing the bullshit, per usual. Obama in Elkhart was town hall to discuss stimulus plan, not a campaign rally. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/P7qV7EThGl — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 18, 2017

NewsHounds' Richard wondered if Fox's Howard Kurtz will bring it up on MediaBuzz tomorrow, his weekly show about the media.

@NewsHoundEllen I wonder if Howard Kurtz is going to cover this dishonest FOX graphic on MediaBuzz? https://t.co/VSRt2qgeMj — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 18, 2017

Nobody is holding their breath.

