Ruh-Roh! The Trump cheerleaders on Fox News’ The Five gave Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ marijuana crackdown the kind of mocking disapproval you’d expect for an Obama-era policy, not one from Dear Leader’s administration.

Four days after California legalized marijuana, Sessions reversed the Obama-administration policy that discouraged federal marijuana prosecutions in states where it had been legalized.

You could tell where the discussion was going when it opened with a clip of Colorado’s Republican Senator Cory Gardner, furious at Sessions for having broken a promise that there would be no change in marijuana policy from Trump.

Cohost Dana Perino, a former Coloradan, was the first to speak. She said she was personally against legalization of marijuana but she supported Gardner. “I think that he deserves an explanation, as do the rest of us, as to why there’s the change,” she said. She also opined that legalization in Colorado would probably pass by an even bigger margin if the measure were voted on again today.

Cohost Greg Gutfeld tore into the measure. He said alcohol is “arguably far worse than pot when it comes to so many things” yet that remains legal. “I think you can count on your hand how many people have died from pot overdoses. You may not even be able to count it on a finger,” he added. “My point is, this is a lot of wasted energy.”

Cohost Geraldo Rivera called Sessions’ decision “reefer madness.”

“Come on! This is retro!” Rivera exclaimed. He likened the decision to Prohibition and found it especially wrong-headed when we have an opioid crisis.

“I just came back from Telluride, Colorado,” Rivera continued. “They’ve got four big [marijuana] stores right downtown. There’s no way they’re going to go back on that.” He also noted that there are “lines around the corner” for California stores. “I bet 80 percent of the people watching right now have smoked pot,” he said.

Rivera also noted that marijuana is now a “potential $68 billion industry that is employing 250,000 people.” Predicting that the genie will not go back into the bottle, he said about Sessions’ decision, “All this did was to put uncertainty where certainty seemed to be emerging” and to “cripple people who had business plans.”

Even Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump sycophant if ever there was one, urged Congress to fix it instead of arguing in support of Sessions.

Watch Trump TV disapprove of going after legalized marijuana below, from the January 4, 2018 The Five.