There was more, and potentially worse, bad news for Donald Trump today besides Rod Wheeler’s bombshell lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration colluded with Fox to create fake news about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. But you wouldn’t know about it from watching The Five tonight.

The Five claims to “discuss, debate and at times debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day.”

Well, not tonight.

Right now, the Rich murder is #3 in Google’s trending stories. But The Five didn’t discuss it.

Nor did they talk about Trump’s potential trouble over his input into his son’s misleading explanation for meeting with the Russians last summer. Today, the White House confirmed Trump “weighed in” on his son’s statement one day after The Washington Post reported Trump had dictated it. This threw Trump attorney and Fox News regular Jay Sekulow under the bus. Even worse, Trump’s advisers worry that his involvement “leaves him needlessly vulnerable to allegations of a coverup,” as The Washington Post reported.

Also today, we found out a former Department of Justice lawyer specializing in foreign bribery joined Robert Mueller's Russia Special Prosecution team.

And that’s not all.

The New York Times reported that Senate Republicans are flouting Trump on health care. They’re not just refusing to keep trying to kill Obamacare, they’re moving to shore it up.

That’s not including Trump’s reported complaint that the White House is “a real dump.” We can just imagine how many hours of Democrat-hating fun Fox News would have had if President Barack Obama had said such a thing. But I’ve yet to see anything on Fox about it.

NewsHound Richard caught what The Five, which is live at 9 PM ET did discuss, below. In case the print's too small in the screen grabs, they say: "THE MEDIA'S VICIOUS ATTACKS ON PRESIDENT TRUMP;" "ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLITICS;" "PAUL RYAN: 'IT'S TIME FOR THE WALL;'" "NORTH KOREA TENSIONS RISE;" AND "FMR PRES BUSH SPEECHWRITER BILL MCGURN: TRUMP SHOULD UTILIZE THE OVAL OFFICE ADDRESS."

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)

