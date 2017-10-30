A Fox News promo for The Story with Martha MacCallum hilariously suggests that today’s big Russia news, the indictments of Paul Manafort, his associate, Rick Gates, and the guilty plea of Trump foreign policy advisor George Papdopoulos, was really about Hillary Clinton!

NewsHound Richard caught the promo on the air a short while ago:

ANNOUNCER: New Russia bombshells? Clinton, the DNC and the dossier. What will Congress’ investigation reveal? Martha’s experts break down the latest developments tonight.

A close look makes it clear that Fox is questioning whether the indictments are really bombshells, not saying that they are about Clinton. But the emphasis on the latter, while skimming over the former certainly conflates the two. Do you think that if an Obama or Clinton campaign manager had been indicted on money laundering that said manager’s name and role would have been left out of this video?

Watch it below, via NewsHound Richard: