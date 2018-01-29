Fox News’ Todd Starnes hideous brand of Christianity is on display in an online column calling for Donald Trump to “fill the remainder of the House gallery” with ICE agents if Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats bring Dreamers to the State of the Union.

In an online column posted today, Starnes complained that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and “at least” 23 other House Democrats plan to bring the so-called “Dreamers,” immigrants who were brought to this country as children. Of course, it’s a messaging move as the Democrats continue to strive for a deal to protect them after Trump rescinded “DACA,” the Obama program that did so.

It’s worth noting that in order to receive DACA protections, Dreamers must have been upstanding and constructive members of their community.

But Starnes painted them with misleadingly vile language:

The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America’s best and brightest. The sad truth is that Democrats would rather align themselves with foreign invaders who violated our national sovereignty, thumbed their nose at the rule of law, and pillaged and plundered taxpayer-funded resources.

Apparently, Starnes thinks rounding up and deporting the Dreamers at the State of the Union would make for great reality TV:

Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber - live on national television. […] So, if President Trump truly wants to demonstrate a no-nonsense, “America First” policy, he should round up every illegal alien attending the State of the Union address and put them on school buses with a one-way ticket back across the border.

Allowing Dreamers to stay in the U.S. legally is hugely popular with Americans. I seriously doubt that arresting these young people and deporting them Tuesday night would work out well for the already historically unpopular Trump.

Starnes claims to "keep listeners engaged with America’s core values embracing God, Country and Family" on his radio show. But he has long been a blatant bigot:

FOX's Todd Starnes has always been a far right bigot. His FOX News column "If Pelosi brings 'Dreamers' to the State of the Union, Trump should bring ICE agents" is not surprising. Here's his reaction to a Coke ad with people signing "America The Beautiful" in different languages. pic.twitter.com/memuZkJIzs — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) January 28, 2018

Fox News not only decided Starnes’ proposal was worthy-enough to publish, the network promoted it in a tweet:

(Starnes image via Crooks and Liars)