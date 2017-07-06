The sexual harassment scandal at Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox is not just limited to Fox News but has now spread to Fox Sports.

Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks was fired last week for - you guessed it, sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Times reports:

Jamie Horowitz’s dismissal Monday came about a week after Fox began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace in its sports division. The company interviewed several women at L.A.-based Fox Sports about Horowitz’s behavior, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to publicly discuss it. The women included prominent on-air personalities and show producers, according to two people who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

The Times also notes:

Horowitz, 40, a former ESPN executive, ripped a page from Fox News’ playbook by introducing loud and opinionated pundits who argue about issues in sports. The shows often feature an attractive young woman who serves as a foil for the boisterous men.

Apparently, Horowitz ripped a page from the FNC playbook in other ways, too. In the past year, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and prime time host Bill O'Reilly were pushed out of Fox News after multiple allegations of sexual harassment were leveled at them. Co-president Bill Shine was implicated in the scandal and resigned, though he has not been accused of any sexual misconduct.

