The sexual harassment scandal at Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox is not just limited to Fox News but has now spread to Fox Sports.
Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks was fired last week for - you guessed it, sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Times reports:
Jamie Horowitz’s dismissal Monday came about a week after Fox began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace in its sports division. The company interviewed several women at L.A.-based Fox Sports about Horowitz’s behavior, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to publicly discuss it.
The women included prominent on-air personalities and show producers, according to two people who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.
The Times also notes:
Horowitz, 40, a former ESPN executive, ripped a page from Fox News’ playbook by introducing loud and opinionated pundits who argue about issues in sports. The shows often feature an attractive young woman who serves as a foil for the boisterous men.
Apparently, Horowitz ripped a page from the FNC playbook in other ways, too. In the past year, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and prime time host Bill O'Reilly were pushed out of Fox News after multiple allegations of sexual harassment were leveled at them. Co-president Bill Shine was implicated in the scandal and resigned, though he has not been accused of any sexual misconduct.
Sports Illustrated has more on the story below:
We want all the masses to call local and national, internet radio talk shows with a similar script like this one:
“Thanks for taking my call. I’m calling about the recent firing of Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks, for sexual harassment. It’s plain for everyone to see that this culture of sexually harassment continues at 21st Century Fox. I would not be surprised if there are others like Horowitz still working at Fox. I also find it hypocritical for Fox News hosts to attack another news network for fake news while they have serious issues with their own network. They currently have multiple lawsuits against them, including a discrimination lawsuit filed by black employees. I don’t see any of these Fox News hosts sticking up for their female colleagues who were sexually harassed, or their black colleagues who were discriminated against by senior executives. I don’t see Sean Hannity sending tweets defending his female or black colleagues. This guy complains about CNN and MSNBC. How about sending a tweet about the failures of Fox News? This guy’s a hypocrite. You know what they say, don’t throw stones in glass houses.”
The Murdoch boys have more house cleaning to do.