In case you missed it, the Department of Justice just appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation. Although Special Report is covering the breaking news, for some reason, Shepard Smith is doing an internet-only feed.

Smith said this is a new feature of Fox News, supposedly for phones. But I already watch Fox on my phone. Maybe it's only for people without subscriptions to Fox?

What are your thoughts about the Mueller appointment? Share them in our comments section.

Meanwhile, watch Smith below.