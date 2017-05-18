In case you missed it, the Department of Justice just appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation. Although Special Report is covering the breaking news, for some reason, Shepard Smith is doing an internet-only feed.
Smith said this is a new feature of Fox News, supposedly for phones. But I already watch Fox on my phone. Maybe it's only for people without subscriptions to Fox?
What are your thoughts about the Mueller appointment? Share them in our comments section.
Meanwhile, watch Smith below.
Eyes On Fox commented 2017-05-18 07:19:12 -0400 · Flag
The good news about the appointment of a special counselor is it’ll minimize the politics in an investigation. Anyone sincerely interested in getting to the bottom of this scandal should welcome it. Mueller is a solid choice.
The bad news is it could free up Trump/GOP to shove their right-wing agenda down our throats.
Ben Newmark commented 2017-05-18 00:51:28 -0400 · Flag
What app is this, the hide the bad news app?