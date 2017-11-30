We can just imagine the right-wing outrage if MSNBC used the news that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile as an excuse to make partisan hay against Republicans. But going after Democrats is always OK on Fox News.

In an interview with Republican Congressman Trent Franks about the very serious situation with North Korea, Bream moved away from a review of the threat to play a clip of Democratic Senator Ben Cardin promoting the need for diplomacy and criticizing the Trump administration for not giving it “the priority it should.”

“What do you make of that?” Bream asked, obviously inviting a partisan attack rather than offering any information to viewers about the role of diplomacy in the Trump administration. Perhaps that’s because she didn’t want to reveal that the State Department is being destroyed under Trump.

“Diplomacy is always heard in the shadow of military might and capability,” Franks replied. Then he immediately segued into divisive partisanship:

FRANKS: And the Clinton administration used so much diplomacy that North Korea got nuclear weapons. And it’s something that I think is laid primarily on their doorstep. This administration has made it very clear to North Korea that there’s a different mindset in the White House.”

And that “different mindset in the White House” is working so well – not! Of course, Bream didn’t note how the threat level seems to have increased, not decreased, under Trump.

FRANKS: And I believe that it is very important that North Korea and their leader, that Mr. Kim Jong-un, understands that if they launch a nuclear weapon and it hits a civilian population in the United States of America, that they will need a Geiger counter to find Pyongyang. And if they understand that, I believe that that’s probably the kind of deterrent that this administration has made more credible that has the best chance of being able to prevent these kind of tragedies from occurring.

The suggestion here was that Clinton and Obama would not have retaliated had North Korea hit the U.S. with a nuke under their watch which is ridiculous. But again, Bream didn’t seem to think it her job to point that out.

Instead, she changed the subject in order to up the politicization:

BREAM: What do you make of these discussions they’re having on Capitol Hill, a hearing just days ago about whether or not our current president is capable of exercising control over our nuclear program?

She played a clip of Democratic Senator Chris Murphy expressing concern about Trump’s volatility and instability. She did not note that the hearing had been called by Republican Senator Bob Corker, who has also doubted Trump's mental competence. “Is that something that worries you?” Bream asked. Again, the question seemed neutral on its face but its practical effect was to again open the door for a partisan attack.

And again Franks took the bait.

FRANKS: I just think that the comments of the gentleman there should be held in essential contempt because I think that he’s deliberately trying to politicize the issue, that his real focus is not the equation that we face with North Korea. … I have every conviction that this administration will act wisely. They certainly have so far.

Accusing someone else of deliberately politicizing an issue as a Fox host does just that? Now that’s rich!

Franks went on to promote money for a space-based missile defense system which I’d wager was the real reason for his appearance on the show.

But before leaving, politicization-hating Franks took another swipe at Democrats: “It’s ironic. The detractors are the ones that put us in this position and now they’re trying to give this administration a difficult time for having to deal with their mess.”

Again, not a peep of challenge from Bream. Instead, she gave Franks a seal of approval as she closed the segment: “Congressman Franks, always great to have you. Thanks for coming in tonight.”

Watch the politicization below, from the November 28, 2017 Fox News @ Night.