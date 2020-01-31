Fox News just happened to display a large banner touting Donald Trump’s re-election slogan as part of a discussion accusing CNN’s Don Lemon of disrespecting Trump supporters. As if part of Fox’s mission statement isn’t to belittle and denigrate Democrats and the left at every opportunity.

The Five had attacked CNN and host Don Lemon on Tuesday’s show after Lemon and his guests mocked Trump and his supporters, The Five reprised the hate mongering on Wednesday. Only this time, they used the fact that the RNC launched an ad with similar-to-Fox messaging as an excuse to display Trump’s re-election slogan, “Keep America Great.”

The graphic was displayed at the beginning of the discussion, which began at 5:26 ET:

and remained on display at 5:31:

The discussion ended a minute later.

The whining is especially ironic given that demonizing Democrats and liberals is Fox’s stock in trade. On Tuesday, cohost Greg Gutfeld sneered that Lemon is “half pompous, half ass.” Moments later, Gutfeld whined, “They really do look down their noses at most -- at least half of America.” Mr. Respect has also called MSNBC host Joe Scarborough “Mr. Bozoface” after he had the nerve to criticize the right’s “migrant caravan” fear mongering; Cohost Jesse Watters has waxed nostalgic for the days when protesters were dragged out of Trump rallies; and prime time host Sean Hannity’s “Question of the Day” once asked, “Is the left trying to destroy America?”

In fact, I dare you to watch an hour of Fox News without hearing someone denigrate a member of the majority of Americans who dislike Trump.

You can watch the hypocritical victimhood below, from the January 28, 2020 The Five.