A Fox News discussion about “new smears against Trump supporters” was another excuse for The Five show to prominently display Dear Leader’s re-election slogan today.

The perpetual conservative victims once again “forgot” that their daily mission, when they’re not cheerleading Donald Trump, is to smear Democrats. But one iota of criticism about Dear Leader triggers a whining frenzy. But, on today's The Five, it was also a vehicle to promote Trump’s re-election, while pretending to be analyzing the news.

This is at least the second time the show has prominently displayed Trump's re-election slogan during a "news" segment. Last month, The Five used "CNN'S SMEAR" as its excuse: