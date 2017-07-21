Fox News correspondent John Roberts smacked down a Fox host’s attempt to blame others for Donald Trump’s messaging woes this week.

The Trump divide at Fox News was on full display today as Outnumbered host (and Trump loyalist) Harris Faulkner attacked Congressional Republicans and White House staff over Trump’s messaging problems.

Faulkner talked to chief White House correspondent Roberts about the breaking news of Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation after Anthony Scaramucci’s hiring as White House communications director. During the discussion, she lamented the distractions from taking away millions of Americans’ health insurance enacting Trumpcare

Faulkner began by blaming Republicans in Congress for failing to repeal and replace Obamacare:

FAULKNER: What’s interesting, too, is that we’re not talking about now is healthcare and the failure to get that done this week among Republicans who hold bi-cameral leadership on the hill and the White House. And the president had a steak and succotash dinner, then he had a lunch. He’s had meetings and that conversation really didn’t go forward other in ways other than yes, they are going to do some sort of a vote next week per Mitch McConnell, leader of Republicans in the Senate. This gets that off the front page.

Faulkner continued complaining.

FAULKNER: What about making America great again this week? That positive message also gets pushed aside. So you have something now that is the akin to navel-gazing. The White House staff getting itself together under the president and not the issues of the American public.

Roberts pushed back, putting the blame for the distractions squarely on Trump:

ROBERTS: Let’s be honest with the American people that this whole “make America great again” manufacturing issue was out the window when the president gave that interview to the New York Times as was Obamacare.

Faulkner rudely interrupted to say that Steve Hilton, an Outnumbered guest, was laughing at Roberts’ comment. “I think he wants to comment shortly,” she said.

Roberts, however, continued.

ROBERTS: When he publicly flogged his attorney general, he took himself way off message.

Roberts noted that Trump advisors have counseled Trump not to do such things and stay on message. “Yet the president will take that advice and he’ll throw it out the window along with the messaging on ‘make America great’ and Obamacare,” Roberts added.

However, Roberts did say that hiring Scaramucci was a good opportunity for Trump to get back on message.

Watch it below, from the July 21, 2017 Outnumbered.