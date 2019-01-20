Are Jeanine Pirro and Charlie Kirk really this stupid or wildly delusional or are they cynically laying the ground for gaslighting a Donald Trump loss in 2020?

A drunk-sounding (really!) Pirro chatted with Kirk about Trump’s phony compromise offer to end the shutdown. “They’re not going to agree to anything unless there is no wall,” Kirk claimed, “forgetting” that Trump never accepted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s proposed $25 billion in wall funding last year in return for protecting DREAMers. “Which means an unlimited amount of illegal immigration,” Kirk outlandishly added.

Not only was there no challenge from Pirro, she validated Kirk’s toxic rhetoric and then built on it. “Right!” she exclaimed. “But you know what I find amazing is we’re spending something like 475 – I don’t know if it’s million or billion in Afghanistan building walls and bridges and infrastructure, a power grid and we don’t want to spend $5 billion for steel slats when 90% of the heroin, 300 Americans dying each week, is coming from Mexico.

FACT CHECK: Virtually all of the heroin coming into the U.S. from Mexico comes in via legal ports of entry. In other words, a wall would have little impact on that. Pirro was either mindlessly echoing a Trump talking point without bothering to do her own research or else she was deliberately lying on his behalf.

But Pirro’s next comment was even worse: “Are these people elected by the illegals or the Americans?”

FACT CHECK: Democrats won the House with the largest margin of victory in a midterms election for either party. As of November 26, they held a 8,805,130 lead over Republicans or 53.1 percent of the more than 111 million votes cast in the House races. How many of those voters does Pirro really think are not U.S. citizens?

Kirk didn’t quite go along with Pirro’s claim. But he came up with some more outlandish BS of his own. “Democrats are losing middle America quickly,” he said. “They’re losing states like Indiana, Missouri and Iowa and the only way that they think they can have political success in the future is by getting 10-20 million illegals into the country and eventually making them citizens to vote.”

FACT CHECK: In 2018, the strongest swing to Democrats was in the Midwest and even in Texas. The Democrats made their biggest gains in districts won by Republicans in 2016.

Watch Pirro and Kirk’s off-the-wall politics below, from the January 19, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine, and before you laugh it off, consider the possible effects of 20 more months of this propaganda.

(Pirro image via screen grab)