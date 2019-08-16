Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth is tying the knot today with his third wife and current baby mama, Jennifer Rauchet, a Fox Nation producer. And what better place for a hypocritical serial adulterer to marry than a Trump golf club?

According to The Daily Beast, the marriage is at “a property owned by the president and his family business, specifically the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey.” The pair shared rehearsal photos in “Make Weddings Great Again” hats.

That “again” part is especially apropos for this pair. Although Hegseth holds himself up as a champion of “traditional values,” he previously claimed that his second wife, with whom he also conceived an out-of-wedlock child, was his “ultimate.” He later divorced wife number two a month after his child with Rauchet was born. Hegseth and Rauchet, the former executive producer of Fox & Friends, reportedly began living together before either of their divorces was final. According to Mediaite, each has three children from previous partners (this is Rauchet's second marriage). Fox News family values on display!

Hegseth is not just a Trump worshiper but an informal adviser who has responded to a Fox News reprimand not with more transparency but by being sneakier about it. After a slap on the wrist by Fox News for pushing, behind the scenes, for Trump to pardon U.S. servicemen convicted of war crimes, The Daily Beast reports, “Hegseth told associates that he now had to be more discreet and covert about his relationship with, and advising of, the president, the two sources told The Daily Beast.”

So will Trump and his third wife (who may not live with him) show up for this happy occasion? Who cares? We already get the picture.

Hegseth image via screen grab)