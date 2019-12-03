Fox’s Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted Donald Trump for not sending anyone to the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing to be held Wednesday. While he was at it, Napolitano called Trump’s behavior toward Ukraine “clearly impeachable” and the evidence “overwhelming.”

On Fox News’ Your World show yesterday, Napolitano said, “It seems clear that the president pushed an agenda which had the Ukrainians trying to do something against the president’s political opponent, and while he pushed that agenda, he held up $391 million in aid.”

Napolitano went on to say he believes Trump’s behavior is “clearly impeachable” as “bribery,” which Napolitano defined as the “failure to do an official act, release the $391 million until a favor comes your way.” The other crime, Napolitano said, is “asking for campaign aid from a foreign national. That is a crime in and of itself, just asking.” He added, “The evidence that it happened is overwhelming.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked whether Trump “might want to skip out on this Judiciary Committee opening hearing and maybe others to follow because it’s essentially a kangaroo court, they’re not fair, it’s a cabal against him - what do you think?”

Napolitano reminded Cavuto and the viewers that the rules “were written by a Republican House of Representatives in 2015, so I think the president would be very unwise not to send lawyers there.”

“The Democrats are not doing anything that the Democrats didn’t do to Nixon or the Republicans didn’t do to Bill Clinton, but I think he makes a mistake when he refuses to participate,” Napolitano said. He called the hearing and the vote “valid.” He also said that Trump “loses the argument ‘it’s unfair’” by not participating.

Interestingly, Napolitano is slated to provide “constitutional expertise and legal commentary” during tomorrow’s hearing. Napolitano, who has been a strong pro-impeachment voice at Fox, has not been part of the network’s prior coverage of the impeachment proceedings.

The hearing begins tomorrow at 10 AM ET.

