Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has the kind of career history that most Americans would probably consider improper for a taxpayer-funded position in the White House. But Fox News host Howard Kurtz seems to think the media should ignore those unflattering details the same way he did.

Here’s how The New York Times summed up Grisham’s resumé:

Her career history contains red flags that most administrations might deem troubling. They include losing a private-sector job after being accused of cheating on expense reports, a later job loss over plagiarism charges and two arrests for driving under the influence, the second while working on Mr. Trump’s campaign.

I don’t know about you, but for me that is just the kind of information the media should be providing about someone in a top-level job in the Trump administration. And it points to someone undeserving of the public trust. But in his interview with Grisham yesterday, Kurtz “forgot” that Trump claimed he’d hire only the best people and suggested the media had inappropriately reported on Grisham’s allegedly dishonest and criminal past.

KURTZ: When you first were appointed, some reporters dug into your background for personal and political, professional difficulties you might have had. Does that surprise you to get that kind of scrutiny?

GRISHAM: No, because they’ve done it to every person who has been in our administration. I mean you even look at somebody like [Brett] Kavanaugh, and the things that they did to him. I was expecting it. We’ve all made mistakes in our lives. They’ve done it to everybody, unfortunately, who has worked for this president. He’s got great people around him. And so it is what it is.

Kurtz never mentioned the two arrests, allegations of cheating on expense reports nor of plagiarism. Thus he prioritized Grisham PR over viewer information.

Watch Kurtz propagandize for Grisham and Trump below, from the November 10, 2019 MediaBuzz.