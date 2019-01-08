Even though Donald Trump is obviously lying about the need for a televised primetime address tonight, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz thinks we should all just go along and pretend it’s a legit move.

Kurtz refused to recognize that we already know Trump is lying about the reason for his address.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Newflash for Kurtz: There is no national security crisis on the southern border. The number of undocumented workers in the United States has been declining steadily for a decade. At this point, more people are leaving than are coming in (Pew Research Center via Mother Jones). Fox’s own Chris Wallace has already debunked the Trump administration’s attempts to claim that terrorists are crossing the southern border.

So the very premise of Trump’s address is already a lie before he has opened his mouth.

Plus, we know that Trump the lyingest president, if not the lyingest person ever to walk into the Oval Office. Yet, Kurtz thinks Trump deserves some kind of assumption of truth:

KURTZ: It doesn’t help at all for the Democrats to engage in preemptive charges of lying but it does show you the polarization between the White House and Capitol Hill.

What’s equally troubling to me is the self-righteous preening by some journalists and commentators who are saying, “Oh, the broadcast networks shouldn’t put President Trump on at all because he’ll just get up there and lie.” Or, “He shouldn’t be on live. We should get to come on first and say all of the things that he said that weren’t true. And then we could show the tape.” You know, it’s not that the president always tells the truth. For example, he said that the ex-presidents were backing him on the border wall. Every living former president has said that’s not true. But this is the most fact-checked president in history. And the way it should work is, he makes an Oval Office request, he gets to speak to the American people, and then they’ve got a week – every website, every newspaper, every network can come on and say, “Here’s what was wrong, here’s what was misleading, here’s our analysis.”

But to preemptively judge it, I think is unfair.

Watch Kurtz ignore the certainty that Trump’s address will be a spiel (to quote FoxNews.com) below, from the January 8, 2019 America’s Newsroom.