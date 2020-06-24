As the nation roils with unrest, Fox’s Brian Kilmeade threw fuel on the fire by suggesting that protesters are domestic enemies.

This morning, South Dakota’s Trumpy governor, Kristi Noem, visited Fox & Friends to promote her Trumpy vow to protect Mount Rushmore from Black Lives Matter.

In the middle of the interview, after Noem talked up loving this country, Kilmeade went on a rant showing his hatred for it:

KILMEADE: Governor, the way you put this, is as eloquent as anyone I’ve heard describe why it’s important to have symbols of America not because they were perfect, but because they made major impacts on the country that gets better and better every year.

Some would look at this and say if we’re going to get better, we have to start pulling down the imperfect. …

How did we get to the point where we are the greatest critic of our own country? We have enough enemies outside our border, now the enemies seem to be within our border?

You can debate statues, but to call people who want to take them down “enemies” sounds like Trump when he calls the press “the enemy of the people.”

You can watch Kilmeade deliberately demonize Americans below, from the June 24, 2020 Fox & Friends.