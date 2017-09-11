Fox & Friends proved that no occasion, not even an anniversary of 9/11, is too solemn to trivialize with snarky smears of Americans who don’t share the same groupthink conservatism that the Curvy Couch displays.

This morning, Fox & Friends hosted Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Interior, who talked about a memorial for the 40 passengers who took down United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The plane had been headed for another attack.

Zinke said he would be in Shanksville to dedicate the memorial. “We’re really reflecting on how great this country is, the sacrifices we have made and also talking about the change that 9/11 brought to all Americans,” he said.

But cohost Brian Kilmeade couldn’t be bothered with such noble thoughts. The big "sacrifice" on his mind seemed to be the loss of Confederate statues. Kilmeade followed up Zinke’s comment with a “question” that was designed for the sole purpose of smearing fellow Americans:

KILMEADE: Do you worry 100 years from now someone is going to try to take that memorial down like they are trying remake our memorials today?

Only someone looking to denigrate African American sensibilities, and those who sympathize with them, would suggest that a 9/11 memorial is on a par with statues commemorating slavery and the treasonous Confederacy.

But, predictably, nobody objected to Kilmeade’s slur in the form of a question.

Bizarrely, Zinke’s response suggested that what we really need are more statues of Jesus in the public square.

ZINKE: Well, I’m one that believes that we should learn from history. And I think our monuments are a part of our country’s history. We can learn from it. Since we don’t put up statues of Jesus, everyone is going to fall morally short. And I think reflecting on our history both good and bad is a powerful statement and part of our D.N.A. So, I’m an advocate of, again, learning from our monuments. Understanding the period they were made, but also, we live in a great country and monuments are not Republican, Democrat, independent. Monuments are a tribute to all of us.

As The Daily Beast noted, “The secretary somehow forgot the 6-foot-tall statue of Christ standing atop federal lands in his home state of Montana.”

Nobody reminded him.

Watch Fox News exploit 9/11 to hate monger below, from the September 11, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(Transcript excerpts via Media Matters)