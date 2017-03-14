Kevin Jackson, one of Fox’s favorite African American racial black-attackers, visited Fox & Friends this morning to attack Snoop Dogg’s video that shows him firing a toy gun at a parody of Donald Trump. First, Jackson suggested that Snoop should have fired his gun at Barack Obama, instead.

Jackson was not as disturbed by the video as the Curvy Couch Cheerleading Club probably hoped. Jackson called it “over the top to some degree,” but “not a surprise.” He said “the real surprising thing is where all the anger and the angst of Snoop lies.”

What Jackson meant was that Snoop should hate Obama more than Trump.

JACKSON: If he was going to be killing a president, and I don’t recommend that by the way, he would’ve been shooting President Obama. Obama’s policies have absolutely wrecked – well, look, the crime in the black community exploded under Obama. Trump has nothing to do with this whatsoever.

That was a lead-in for Jackson to bring up Fox’s Required Racial Talking Point for whenever a non-Fox-approved African American wants to talk about issues of race and justice (which Snoop’s video dramatizes): “Why didn’t he call out some blacks that shot other blacks?” Jackson asked. It’s nothing less than a hint to the audience that blacks haven’t earned the right to talk about the subject yet.

Trump, on the other hand, is the kind of guy Jackson thinks has earned that right. Never mind Trump’s racist tweet about black crime, his racist language and his racist behavior. Jackson touted Trump’s allocation of funding to historically black colleges and universities (never mind that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos called them “pioneers” of “school choice,” when they were actually born from segregation) and Trump’s meeting with Rep. John Lewis over drug prices (never mind Trump’s racial attack on John Lewis – during Martin Luther King weekend).

Not one of the Trump cheerleaders mentioned any of Trump’s less-than-stellar racial record.

“Donald Trump’s not doing drive-bys in black communities,” Jackson continued. “He’s not dealing drugs in black communities. He didn’t incarcerate people through his policies, such as Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.”

“Yeah,” Trump Friend and cohost Steve Doocy agreed. Even though Trump has not been in office two months yet.

JACKSON: It’s crazy how Donald Trump is fair game (for media and cultural elites). I wrote a piece called, “Why America Needs a White, Republican President,” and this is exactly why. You can say what you want and do what you want. Donald Trump’s – he’s not gonna be upset about this. He’s gonna look at this as, you know what? This is just the way the world has now become, based on leftism. But you can imagine – and you said it earlier – what would happen if we were talking about this with Barack Obama, it would be a very different conversation.

“Absolutely,” Trump Friend and cohost Brian Kilmeade agreed.

Not if it was Ted Nugent.

Watch the concern trolling below, from the March 14, 2017 Fox & Friends.

PLEASE NOTE: WE NEITHER APPROVE OF NOR CONDONE THE DEPICTION OF VIOLENCE IN SNOOP DOGG'S VIDEO, EVEN THOUGH IT'S A PARODY. OUR CRITICISM OF THIS FOX & FRIENDS DISCUSSION IS BASED ON OTHER ISSUES.