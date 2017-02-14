After advocating for a new war to “end” North Korea yesterday, Fox News’ John Bolton was all but asked to promote his latest war fever on the air again today. Oh, and he signaled that the Trump administration should blame its aggression on Barack Obama.

On today’s America’s Newsroom, anchor Bill Hemmer prodded Bolton to start war mongering with this “question”:

HEMMER: [President] Obama was challenged by North Korea in the first couple of months, too, and they did an underground test. And you saw the way that relationship unfolded. I mean, there’s very little progress over the next eight years … You’re pretty much at a stalemate. Having said that, you’ve got this photo from over the weekend with President Trump and the prime minister of Japan spending two days together and playing golf and apparently having a pretty good time together. I would assume that they talked about missile defense in Japan, just like it’s been talked about in South Korea. Fair assumption or not?

And, surprise, surprise! Bolton got to it, albeit a bit less blatantly than he did yesterday. But today, Bolton took the opportunity to work in another fave target, Iran, while he was at it:

BOLTON: Absolutely. The Japanese are very worried about North Korea. It’s, in fact, one of the reasons that North Korea and Iran have spent so much time cooperating on ballistic missiles is because of the concern that Japan expressed after the North Korean test in 1998. So, I think this reveals the proliferation of both Iran and North Korea as something that Obama did not deal with effectively that is going to test the Trump administration. It is already. […] All these crises are connected. When American demonstrates strength in one, it reverberates in others. And it has a compounding effect. I think for eight years, people saw weakness. After the last three weeks, I’m hoping they see strength.

Yesterday, I noted that Iraq-war supporter Bolton never seems to have pondered a war he didn’t want to advocate for – except when he had the chance to actually fight in one.

But, as I also wrote yesterday, we know that Trump gets policy ideas from “the shows,” so who knows what kind of message Bolton was trying to send? Or worse, how it might have been received?

Watch the dangerous talk below, from the February 13, 2017 America’s Newsroom.