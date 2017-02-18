Jesse Watters surely must have made his boss proud of him last night when, as guest host for The O’Reilly Factor, he just couldn’t understand why someone might think Donald Trump is “racially insensitive.” Because he’s had his photograph taken with black celebrities.
Last night, Watters hosted a discussion with Niger Innis, one of Fox’s regular African American black attackers, and Democrat Atima Omara about Trump and race.
Who better to host such a discussion than O’Reilly’s favorite race baiter, Watters? Even the framing of the discussion was offensive in that it was really a thinly-veiled attempt to denigrate the head of the NAACP for criticizing Trump on race.
From Media Matters, (with my emphases):
WATTERS: Niger, you understand President Trump. Is there anything in his background which would lead you to believe that this man is racially insensitive? Because I haven’t seen it. And I know a lot of people who know Donald Trump for a very long time, New York guy, you know, in and out of tons of different circles, there’s pictures of him with Sharpton, with Jesse Jackson, everybody, Don King. I mean, this is not a guy that, you know, doesn’t like African-Americans, Niger.
Well, you have to wonder where was Watters and/or what was he thinking all those times Trump wore his racism on his sleeve.
Omara did a fine job countering this as far as she went. But she never confronted the disingenuous ploy that Fox and Watters were trying to pass off as honest debate. In going along with the agenda, instead of challenging it, she helped validate it. Will these Democrats ever learn to stop being patsies on Fox?
Watch it below, from the February 17, 2017 The O’Reilly Factor, via Media Matters.
I think we watch Fox with an anthropological attitude. That said, my tolerance for it has plummeted since Trump got elected.
I understand, Jess. It’s hard for you to see anything when this is your usual view:
https://www.hardcorecloser.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/head-up-ass.jpg
.
If you don’t WANT to see Chump’s racism, then you’re not going to see it.
Today’s racists might not have any problem listening to “Black music” or watching “Black film and TV stars” but if they’re not willing to have regular Black folks in their homes with whom to socialize, that’s racist. As with Chump: He might have no problem doing photo ops with Jesse Jackson but has he ever invited Jackson into his home for a dinner or other personal socializing?
You might want to consider that racism leads to such things as considering a Black man (Ben Carson) to head up the Department of Housing and Urban Development SOLELY because he’s Black. Carson might’ve been a good choice for something silly, like Surgeon General or Department of Health and Human Services (you know—because Carson holds a medical degree and spent a couple of years, here and there, performing surgery) but Chump actually suggested that Carson (with ZERO management experience in either aspect of HUD’s responsibility) was a good fit because of that “urban” thing. “Urban” tends to be right-wing speak for “Black” (as Jesse is more than aware).
But how is Chump with REGULAR Black people? When was the last time you saw Chump meeting with regular Black folks and wasn’t part of some special set-up (kind of like Paul Ryan’s little “dish washing” photo shoot)? Would Chump feel comfortable sitting down in the home of a poor Black family in the delta region of Mississippi? (I doubt he’d feel comfortable sitting down in the home of a poor White family in Appalachia but something tells me he’d be less UNcomfortable with the Appalachian folks.) Hell, let’s see Chump with a MIDDLE-CLASS Black family.
And, Jesse, what’s Chump done to recognize the Civil Rights movement? Granted, this year MLK Day fell before
I guess, Jesse, what I’m suggesting is that Chump should put the motto, “Deeds, not words,” into action. SHOW us all, through real actions, that’s he’s not a racist. Do things that DON’T hurt Black people—especially not more so than they hurt White people (which is what his current policies are bound to do).