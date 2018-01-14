The Reagan Battalion, a conservative website, put together a mashup video of Jeanine Pirro raving about Donald Trump with the kind of language you’d expect to see on North Korean state television, not an American cable news network.
Watch it below:
(H/T NewsHound Richard)
North Korean State Television, comes to the United States of America.— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 15, 2018
We combined a few @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews segments, if you ever wanted to understand what this enthusiastic North Korean propagandist excitedly rants about, watch this video. pic.twitter.com/gaXRM8kiDu