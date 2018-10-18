According to Politico, "big advertisers are still steering clear of" Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle "months after a series of activist-listed boycotts scared off many national brands."

You may recall that Parkland school shooting survivor-turned-activist David Hogg launched an advertiser boycott of Ingraham’s show after she mocked his college rejections, in late March. A recent article in Politico noted that before the boycott, Ingraham’s show averaged nearly 15 minutes of ads per hour. Now, it’s 10 minutes and 50 seconds. Before the boycott, 229 brands advertised on her show. Last month, there were 85. That is despite high ratings and an especially good third quarter.

Politico further noted that former top advertisers such as Geico, Arby’s, Liberty Mutual and Humira have given way to lower-profile brands such as HomeToGo.Com, Sandals Resorts and Jenny Craig.

Fox News insists it has deliberately kept Ingraham’s advertiser load light to keep people from changing the channel. But one advertising executive told Politico that Fox News’ “prime time personalities for the most part have proven themselves over time to be more trouble than they’re worth.”

(Ingraham image via screen grab)