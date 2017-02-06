"Objective" Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner did a little Trump clean-up operation when she reported on his reaction to a federal judge’s stay of his “Muslim ban.”

Faulkner opened Sunday’s Fox Report with the following:

FAULKNER: An appeals court has denied the administration’s request to immediately reinstate the travel ban. And the president is already sounding off on Twitter.

Indeed he did. Trump went on a very un-presidential tirade that included, among other harangues, a very un-American suggestion that the judge’s ruling would be to blame for any terror attack.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

As Mother Jones explained, that’s an explicit attack on our democracy that was specifically designed for a president’s power to be checked.

But Faulkner whitewashed Trump’s reaction. She showed this one tweet, which also suggested that the judge had, in fact, endangered America:

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Faulkner said nothing about how Homeland Security has, presumably, been vetting people coming into the country very carefully already without difficulty. Instead, she continued:

FAULKNER: This comment comes after a federal judge blocked the ban. The Justice Department filed an appeal but a federal appeals court declined the request to immediately reinstate that travel restriction on people coming to the United States from seven, mostly Muslim countries. The Trump administration vows to continue fighting.

Notice anything she left out? How about the fact that Trump attacked the judge as a “so-called judge?”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Next, Faulkner did a little clean up in Aisle 2, the Trump O’Reilly Interview. She introduced Trump’s Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly but somehow didn’t mention the big headline: Trump’s shocking defense of Vladimir Putin’s murders by saying, “You think ouR country’s so innocent?“

Watch the Trump sanitation project below, from the February 5, 2017 Fox Report, via @IceManNYR.