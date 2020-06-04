Who better to lecture President Barack Obama that institutional racism is a thing of the past than Fox News race baiters Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters?

Yesterday, after Obama held his town hall on police violence, Fox’s The Five spent more than seven minutes critiquing it, even though none of the cohosts had watched it - because Fox had not aired it.

Here’s an excerpt from Gutfeld:

GUTFELD: The fact is, if a young, black, successful, earnest man enters any business looking for a job, Human Resources will be drooling. They will be drooling, right? So the idea that this is still institutional racism and you can’t tell us what to do means that we can’t do anything.

And Watters:

WATTERS: It was quite jarring to hear the black president talk about how racist the country is that elected him twice and he was there for the last eight years and this country is still racist, it’s systematically racist. Not sure what that means.

Read my full post at Crooks and Liars.

