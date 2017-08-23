“Objective” Fox anchor Harris Faulkner just couldn’t contain herself as she repeatedly gushed that Trump’s American Legion speech in Reno reminded her of John F. Kennedy.

You may recall that last week, Faulkner attacked Trump’s Charlottesville critics as “not on our side as Americans” while she was wearing her other hat, as cohost of the opinion show, Outnumbered. (That remark is currently second in our latest Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll).

But anyone would have been hard pressed to tell the difference between the two Trump-loving Faulkner “hats.” Today, on America’s News HQ, a supposedly objective news program, anchor Faulkner repeatedly tried to prod her guest, Fox News’ politics editor Chris Stirewalt, into likening Trump to JFK.

FAULKNER: Chris, this speech had a little bit of – I don’t know – maybe even words from Kennedy, as he said, “We must ask ourselves” and then enumerated who we want to be. So on and so forth. Kennedy-esque? Do you see it?

In short, no he didn’t.

STIREWALT: Well, uh, whether Kennedy-esque or not, not Phoenix-like. This was a very different president [from the night before, in Phoenix] that we saw. So we’ve had different Trumps by turns. […] We have a peripatetic president, he goes back and forth between these [personas].

Stirewalt went on to suggest Trump should have “vociferously” and “urgently” promoted his troop surge in Afghanistan to the American Legion. Stirewalt noted that past presidents have done so and that the audience was a natural for it. “He might have done a little bit more of that,” Stirewalt gently criticized.

Faulkner said, “Hmm,” but went right back to comparing Trump to Kennedy.

FAULKNER: The part I was talking about to, “We must ask ourselves who we want to be,” kind of what we’re going to do with regard to that, what together we can achieve. This was a much broader speech than even Monday night about Afghanistan, as it should be because that was specifically about his plan.

Watch “objective” Faulkner liken Trump to JFK below, from the August 23, 2017 America’s News HQ, via NewsHound Richard.