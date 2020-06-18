Harris Faulkner avoided criticizing Donald Trump’s hideous Twitter temper tantrum over the Supreme Court ruling on DACA recipients by saying there was no point “because we would only reach a point of agreement.” As if that has ever stopped Fox from attacking Democratic remarks.

Never mind that the court indicated that the reason the court blocked Trump was because of his administration’s incompetence in carrying out the procedural requirements. Instead, the panel complained solely about both the decision and the lack of Congressional action.

This is what Trump tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the decision:

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Fox’s online video cuts off at the point that cohost Melissa Francis asked Faulkner about the effect of the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s political prospects and about Trump’s tweets.

FRANCIS: Harris, I wonder does it really hurt the president politically because you saw with that tweet where he used what is a very alarming phrase there, saying it’s a shotgun blast to the face of conservatives and Republicans and then throws in the reference to the Second Amendment. Obviously, he thinks he can use this to gain political support.

FAULKNER: Well, I mean, I think that any candidate would want to use what is clearly not a victory for the president as something that they can show – well, it’s an unfair situation. The wording is a different discussion. I don’t think we want to go down that road too much, um, ‘cause we would only reach a point of agreement.

Then she moved on to quote Rep. Jim Jordan’s attack on the ruling.

Flashback: In 2016, Faulkner participated in a four-minute discussion devoted to attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s “nasty woman” comments mocking Trump. Nor did she seem to have a problem when the panel spent 3:34 unanimously pre-attacking President Obama’s farewell address, in 2017.

By the way, Trump later tweeted even more disturbing and incendiary comments after the ruling. But don’t expect a whole discussion criticizing it on Outnumbered or any other Fox News show.

The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

...Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

You can watch Faulkner dodge below, from the June 18, 2020 Outnumbered.