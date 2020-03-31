Fox News’ next ploy for dangerously distorting the coronavirus pandemic may have been previewed by phony medical experts "Diamond and Silk" claiming that the increase in reported coronavirus deaths is a plot to undermine Donald Trump.

Just like the lying ignoramuses didn’t let a lack of credentials stop them from playing immigration and national security experts on Fox, now the two are playing public health experts in their online chat. Their own website fails to list a single credential on just about any subject other than their devotion to Trump.

Media Matters caught them spouting off on behalf of their idol’s desire to “open up” the country by Easter, on March 29. Presumably that was before Trump walked away from that and extended social distancing to April 30 that same day.

DIAMOND: I knew this was going to happen. I knew after he said this, this was going to happen. Go ahead.

SILK: At the time he said it there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out, he wanted open by Easter, he want this open by Easter - me and you was talking, I said now watch the numbers of deaths go up --

DIAMOND: Right.

SILK: Watch everything increase because they wanted to make it look bad in front of our eyes.

Funny, Dr. Anthony Fauci, of Trump’s own coronavirus task force and head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, doesn’t think there’s anything odd about the numbers. From a March 29 NPR report:

The exponential growth in cases and deaths falls in line with some predictive models that suggest that in the coming weeks, the U.S. could begin to see death tolls in the thousands every day.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key expert on the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN Sunday morning that he estimates the U.S. could ultimately see 100,000 to 200,000 deathsfrom the virus and millions of cases overall.

Diamond and Silk's comments were not made on Fox News, as far as I know. But Media Matters caught radio host Mark Levin, also a Fox News host, saying something similar on his March 30 radio show: He called the number of deaths “inflated” and “extraordinarily misleading” and said, "I cannot find anywhere the definition of what it means to die from this virus." His video is below, underneath “Drs.” Diamond and Silk.

Rush Limbaugh seems to have gotten in on the action, too:

As Media Matters’ Matt Gertz tweeted earlier today, Get ready for more of this “incredibly ghoulish” messaging to come.

