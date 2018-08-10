Fox host Dagen McDowell did her part for the network’s war-on-Mueller effort by suggesting that it’s not fair for Donald Trump to be required to tell the truth to the special prosecutor.

GQ caught McDowell’s whine on Outnumbered this week:

As Mediaite reported, during a relatively routine attack on Robert Mueller and his investigation into election tampering, host Dagen McDowell explained why it was a bad idea for Trump to cooperate with Mueller. Specifically, she said, “How in the world could he ever cooperate and sit down with Mueller for an interview knowing that if you tell one lie to Bob Mueller, he will move to file charges?”

McDowell is completely right, of course. Generally speaking, law-enforcement officers, whether they're the FBI or traffic cops, don't love it when people lie to them. They like it even less if they do it under oath or as part of a massive criminal investigation that's already hoovered up people with close ties to Trump and his presidential campaign. But to McDowell, and through the lens of Fox News's nonstop cheerleading for Trump, that's a sign that the investigation is trying to "trap" the president.

We all know that the only “perjury trap” being set by special counsel Robert Mueller in his request to interview Donald Trump is the one that would not exist if Trump would simply tell the truth. And, clearly, McDowell was tacitly acknowledging that Trump is unable to do that.

Cohost Jessica Tarlov, the lone Democrat on the show, did not call out what McDowell was implicitly saying. But Tarlov did note, “[Trump] could not tell a lie, that’s always an option here.”

But McDowell whined that the situation is “more insidious than that.” She added, “You never know what Mueller has on you despite all the prep work that his attorneys do with him.”

Translation: Trump’s own attorneys can’t rely on him to tell them the truth, either.

Predictably, this presentation of Trump’s inability to get through an interview without lying was presented as proof of Mueller’s sinisterness rather than Trump’s dishonesty.

Cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery sneered that Trump should talk to Mueller and dare the Democrats to impeach – again, assuming that Trump would lie to Mueller. Rather than being ousted from office, Kennedy declared that impeachment would be “almost an insurance policy that guarantees [Trump's] re-election” because “this is really the only scenario where he casts himself as the victim.”

Watch McDowell and Kennedy implicitly acknowledge that Trump is a compulsive liar and that they don’t care below, from the August 6, 2018 Outnumbered.