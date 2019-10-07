What’s a Fox News "correspondent" to do when an obviously disturbed Donald Trump accuses Nancy Pelosi of treason and ignorantly calls for her impeachment? Why, you claim he’s just joking, of course – even though his unhinged mental state is cause for concern, not laughter.

Trump is clearly falling apart before our eyes. As George Conway (Kellyanne’s husband) wrote in an epic article in The Atlantic last week, “you don’t need to be a mental-health professional to see that something’s very seriously off with Trump.” Real mental health professionals agree.

But Fox News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke is either in deep, deep denial or else willfully covering up some of Trump’s latest derangement.

During a prolonged Twitter meltdown last night and today, Trump tweeted this about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against him:

....This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

There are many things obviously abhorrent and suggestive of a collapsed mental state in those tweets but they also put Trump’s ignorance on display. House and Senate members cannot be impeached (they can be expelled by their respective bodies). Yet Trump also demanded Sen. Mitt Romney’s impeachment after he dared to criticize Dear Leader.

But for Corke, it was all in good fun. Appearing on Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends, Corke spun Trump’s Twitter Tirade for the viewers:

CORKE: I think it's frankly a bit of Twitter trolling by the president. If you sort of read into the tone of the tweets -- yes, he's talking about treason and talking about impeachment and things like that. But I think he's sort of poking fun just a bit here. At least that's my read of it.

Watch Corke pretend Trump isn’t dangerously unglued below, from the October 7, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.