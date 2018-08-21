Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt’s attempt to gaslight Donald Trump’s racially-tinged smear of Omarosa Manigault Newman surely should be awarded the “Stupidest Fox Quote of the Day” award.

It started when panelist and Fox News Radio host Marie Harf cited Trump’s “incredibly offensive” statements on Twitter such as calling women “dogs.” Although Trump has a long history of calling people “dogs,” Harf was probably referring to his recent attack on his own former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman:

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

That’s when Kirk, a devoted Trumper, interrupted Harf to say, “I think ‘dog’ is a compliment.

Host Eric Shawn interrupted to correct the record. “No, no, it’s not a compliment, Charlie. … not at all.”

Hurt laughed, which suggested he knew he had been caught in a lie.

Watch it below, from the August 21, 2018 America’s Newsroom, via Media Matters.