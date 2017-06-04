Neil Cavuto was at his sarcastic worst Friday as he reacted to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

"Is it over? Are we safe?” Cavuto sneered. “After the president dropped out of this global environmental accord, I half expected this morning to wake up and lunge for a gas mask just to see if I was safe. I didn't need it."

Cavuto showed pictures of New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago, then said, "None if them appear to be under water just yet. None of them are on fire just yet."

He also showed a New York Daily News headline saying. "Trump to World: Drop Dead," then noted that the markets had risen. Cavuto snarked, "Surely, they would trade off if we're all going to die, right? I mean, absolutely. Why invest if you're not even going to have the money to spend because, like I said, we're all going to die?"

Then, for maximum sarcasm, Cavuto said, "We have to step back and all take a chill pill which can come in handy now because like I said, the earth is on fire."

There are seriously negative consequences to withdrawing from the agreement. But Cavuto didn't seem to want to talk about them.

Watch it below, from the June 2, 2017 Your World.