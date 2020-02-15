While current Attorney General William Barr feigns independence from Donald Trump, Fox News is suggesting that a Department of Justice not working on Trump’s behalf is one that’s working improperly against him.

Yesterday, Media Matters noted that right-wing media “immediately seized on the announcement that former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe will not face criminal charges to generate outrage” and push for pardons of Trump cronies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn. Today, Fox host Neil Cavuto, who has been very critical of Trump, specifically calling out his dishonesty and attempts to bend the media to his will, now painted Trump as a big victim.

Never mind that, unlike Flynn and Stone, McCabe was never convicted of any crime. Clearly, there wasn’t even enough evidence to prosecute McCabe. But Fox and Whitaker are suggesting an equivalence because, they want you to think, McCabe should have been prosecuted. Conviction is a given, apparently. Not surprisingly, the FoxNews.com article about the decision not to prosecute McCabe takes great pains to suggest he was guilty, while providing almost none of the information indicating otherwise.

This morning, Cavuto’s first question signaled what was to come: “Many around the president are saying there does seem to be a double standard here. You know you have the case of Andy McCabe, who has lied repeatedly to Congress, gets off the hook with no criminal investigation, no criminal charges, and yet his former national security advisor lying to Congress facing potentially up to nearly a decade in prison. What do you make of that?”

“I think there appears to be a double standard in those two cases,” Whitaker whined. “They are fundamentally the exact same fact pattern. Andy McCabe was interviewed by FBI investigators, was not truthful, lacked candor, as the IG found out. General Flynn was approached by the FBI at the White House, asked questions, and he was also ultimately determined to not be telling the truth, and so these fact patterns are substantially similar.”

Whitaker suggested there is popular support for a Flynn pardon by saying he was asked “by a random person in an airport that said why is there a double standard” at the Department of Justice? He added, “Bill Barr is the right person to bring sort of symmetry to these types of cases, and I think ultimately the General Flynn case is going to be the exemplar where we look at whether or not those that are in contravention to the president are treated differently under this justice system than those that are supportive of the president. I hope that’s not the case.”

“I’m concerned long term about the credibility of the Department of Justice,” Whitaker claimed, with a straight face. But he has zero concern about Trump interference in the DOJ’s workings. “It is best if the Department of Justice is allowed to prosecute its criminal cases without interference from politics, but at the same time, all of the Department of Justice power and authority is derivative of the president’s executive powers under the Constitution,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker acknowledged that maybe Trump’s tweets about DOJ cases don’t look so good. But Whitaker was very, very careful to praise Trump, not to criticize him. “The president has been very effective by using Twitter to communicate his messages.” Whitaker said. “If you were the Attorney General, like Bill Barr is currently, you wouldn’t want the president weighing in, but at the same time, the president has every right to say what’s on his mind and speak.” He later added, “This president I think has done a lot of positive things with his Twitter account, and there are some times where you wish he wouldn’t weigh in.”

It would be great to know just which Trump tweets Whitaker thinks are so positive.

Cavuto got back to the main message: “If you’re right about how curious this looks, going after, you know, Michael Flynn, not going after Andy McCabe for, essentially, the same criminal lying, then that would seem to imply that a Justice Department that still – still, more than three years into this president, has it out for him.”

Cavuto asked if Whitaker agreed.

Surprisingly, Whitaker said, “Ultimately, I don’t." He added, “The vast majority of the 110,000 employees, including FBI agents and prosecutors at the Department of Justice are doing justice and neutral and independent of any political bias. Unfortunately, we see very small examples where the facts seem to suggest that there is a political animus towards this president. It needs to be eliminated.” He said that’s what Barr is working on (in his investigations into the investigators).

You can watch Fox help Trump destroy our democracy and our democratic institutions below, from the February 15, 2020 Cavuto Live.